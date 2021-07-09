Jupiter Wellness Licenses Photocil(TM), a Novel Topical Treatment of Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Pruritis and Atopic Dermatitis
JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), today announced they have entered into an exclusive agreement to license Photocil™, a novel patented topical cream that provides clinically-proven relief for Psoriasis, Vitiligo and Atopic Dermatitis. The Agrement signed with the Applied Biology ("AB") whereby Jupiter...www.accesswire.com
Comments / 0