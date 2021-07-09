Cancel
Immigration

Coronavirus pushes EU annual deaths to record level

MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Union member states recorded last year their highest level of annual deaths since the bloc started keeping records, official data showed Friday, reflecting the impact of the Coronavirus epidemic. The EU population fell from 447.3 million to 447.0 million last year, as the annual toll rose 11 percent over...

medicalxpress.com

Coronavirus
Travel
The Independent

Coronavirus news - live: India warns against ‘revenge travel’ amid fears of a third wave

The Indian government has warned against what it described as “revenge travel”, noting the large numbers of people flocking to domestic tourism hotspots as states ease restrictions following the second wave.It comes after several viral reports showing crowds of people not following social distancing and other Covid-appropriate behaviours in several popular Himalayan hill towns, photos the director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research called “frightening”.Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, said that violations of Covid rules now could nullify the progress made so far in the management of the pandemic. India reported 43,733 new cases in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, a slight increase on Tuesday, while the overall death toll rose by 930. Meanwhile, Sydney’s lockdown has been extended for a week as Australia struggles to control the spread of the Delta variant, which was first identified in India. And in the US, the CDC has said that the Delta variant now accounts for more than 50 per cent of new cases across the country for the first time.
Travel
Reuters

WHO warns of third coronavirus wave in Europe

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across Europe has come to an end and a new wave of infections is inevitable if citizens and lawmakers do not remain disciplined, the head of WHO in Europe, Hans Kluge, told a news briefing on Thursday. Last week, the...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Most COVID deaths in the U.K. are among the vaccinated, as would be expected

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Pharmaceuticals
UPI News

COVID-19 cases surge in Thailand amid vaccine delays

July 9 (UPI) -- Anger is growing in Thailand as the number of COVID-19 infections grows at an unprecedented pace amid a slow and politicized vaccine rollout and preferential treatment of different kinds of businesses. Thailand has reported nearly 90% of COVID-19 cases have occurred since April. Almost 95% of...
Public Health
Reuters

South Africa hits a new record with 26,000 daily COVID-19 cases

JOHANNESBURG, July 3 (Reuters) - South Africa hit a record of 26,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, its second record-breaking tally in as many days, as a rampant third wave of infections coursed through a largely unvaccinated population. The rampant rise in infections in Africa's most industrialised nation has stretched...
Public HealthSeattle Times

In worst-hit African nation, COVID vaccines halted and hospitals hit capacity

In Namibia, which has Africa’s fastest-growing COVID-19 epidemic, vaccines are running out, hospitals and mortuaries are overwhelmed and the blame game has begun. First-time inoculations have been stopped as there are only enough doses to complete courses, and the government is being criticized by politicians and its own medical experts.
Public Health
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 187.8 million and Netherlands sees 500% rise in cases after reopening

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 187.8 million on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed further above 4.04 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 33.9 million cases and in deaths with 607,771, as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast in states with low vaccination rates. In Europe, there was alarm at a 500% increase in cases in The Netherlands after it fully reopened, including night clubs, raising concerns about the U.K. which is planning to fully reopen July 19, against the advice...
Public Health
The Independent

Boris Johnson pursuing Covid policy of mass infection that poses ‘danger to the world’, scientists warn

Boris Johnson’s government has come under pressure to urgently reconsider its plan to end Covid restrictions in England on Monday, as international scientists warned that the move poses a “danger to the world”.More than 1,200 scientists from around the globe have condemned the prime minister’s decision to forge ahead with so-called “freedom day” on 19 July, describing it as “unscientific and unethical”.Some of the experts convened an emergency summit on Friday, warning that the UK government’s decision to lift its rules on social distancing and masks amounted to a “murderous” policy of “herd immunity by mass infection”.The group of...
WorldMedicalXpress

French scientists warn high vaccine rate needed to stop Delta

A panel of scientists who advise the French government on health warned Friday that as many as 95 percent of people might need to be vaccinated to dam the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. With cases rising, "a fourth wave linked to the Delta variant could hit swiftly,...
Public Health
The Independent

Coronavirus UK news: Government told lifting restrictions on 19 July ‘possibly too early’

The lifting of all restrictions on 19 July is “possibly too early”, the government has been warned, with public health experts calling for more caution in the weeks ahead amid the continuing spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.The rapid emergence of Delta forced Downing Street to delay the full reopening of society on 21 June by four weeks, and some scientists concerned that the UK will remain vulnerable to a significant surge in cases, hospitalisations and deaths once all measures are removed later next month.Meanwhile, Boris Johnson will reportedly “urge” Angela Merkel to drop plans for an EU-wide...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Delta Variant Forces New Lockdowns As Europe Eases Curbs

Australia's largest city Sydney entered a two-week lockdown Saturday to contain a sudden coronavirus surge and Russia's Saint Petersburg announced a record death toll, as several European nations lifted restrictions despite the worrying spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. While vaccination drives have brought down infections in wealthy countries,...
WorldKSAT 12

Iran reimposes virus restrictions as delta variant spreads

TEHRAN – Iran announced Sunday it was reimposing coronavirus restrictions on major cities, as the spread of the highly contagious delta variant spurs fears of another devastating surge in the nation. After over a year battling the worst virus outbreak in the Middle East, Iran ordered the closures of non-essential...

