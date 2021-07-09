Cancel
Applied UV to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Healthcare Conference

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced the Company's management team will participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Healthcare Conference, held July 13-14, 2021. Applied UV's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, July 14th at 12:30 pm ET.

