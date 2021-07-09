Applied UV to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Healthcare Conference

DENVER, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. ("Centennial" or the "Company") (CDEV) - Get Report today announced that Matt R. Garrison, Chief Operating Officer, is scheduled to present at the DUG Permian and Eagle Ford Conference in Fort Worth, Texas on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern. Mr. Garrison is also scheduled to present at EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference in Denver, Colorado on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 3:55 p.m. Eastern. The presentation materials used at both conferences will be available on Centennial's website at www.cdevinc.com under the Investor Relations tab.