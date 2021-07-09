Can the Tampa Bay Lightning Three-Peat?
Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Lightning, who managed to become just the second team to win back-to-back Stanley Cups in the cap era. The Lightning went all-in for the second straight season, bringing back their core and trading their first-round pick for the second straight season, and thanks to some clever cap gymnastics, Nikita Kucherov returned for the playoffs and led the team in scoring. Now that the season is officially over, they have to address the big elephant in the room: The Lightning has to break up.www.si.com
Comments / 0