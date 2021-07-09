Cancel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription

 9 days ago

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. ('Eco,' 'Eco Atlantic,' 'Company,' or together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO) (TSX‐V:EOG), an oil and gas exploration company with licences in the proven oil province of Guyana and the highly prospective basins of Namibia, is pleased to announce, further to its announcement on 28 June 2021, that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for its private placement with Africa Oil Corp. ('Africa Oil') and Charlestown Energy Partners LLC ('Charlestown Energy') to raise approximately CAD6.1m (the 'Subscription'). The terms of the Subscription remain unchanged, save that the exercise price of the warrants to subscribe for new common shares has been increased to 0.47 CAD.

www.accesswire.com

