I’ll tell you what happened, I can manage that much. I’ll tell you the goals and the times and the scorers, the result and the title won and where and when it happened. That’s about all though, at first, anyways. The rest of it, what it signified and what it meant, what dreams it represented and that excruciating, agonizing, infuriating, demoralizing heartache? I can’t right now. I just can’t.