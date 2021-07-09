Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

ARNO Enters Carbon Nanotube Production After Regulatory Clearance

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PLOVDIV, BULGARIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / ARNO, a real nano technology project has started carbon nanotubes production after regulatory clearances. The ARNO project is based on the high-tech developments of the creation of the production of secondary energy sources for industrial and home use based on lead-acid battery cells using carbon nanomaterials. The project token offers free access to decentralized finance.

www.accesswire.com

Comments / 0

ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
593
Followers
9K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Management#Carbon Nanotubes#Production Lines#Plovdiv#Roadmap#The Arno Token#Nano Technology#Btc#Eth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
EconomyBusiness Insider

Yamaha Motor Now Aims For Carbon Neutrality Over Entire Product Life Cycle By 2050

(RTTNews) - Japan's Yamaha Corp. (YAMHF.PK) announced Monday that it has reviewed the CO2 emission reduction targets in its Environmental Plan 2050 first formulated in 2018. The company now aims for carbon neutrality throughout all of its business activities, including across the life cycles of its products, by 2050. This includes emissions as a direct result of business activities, i.e., Scope 1 and 2; and emissions outside of these, i.e., Scope 3.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Carbon Nanotube Market Growth Analysis In The Semiconductors Industry | Technavio

Set to grow by USD 6.51 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the carbon nanotube market to register a CAGR of over 25%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Detroit, MIdbusiness.com

GM Looks to Source Lithium in U.S. to Advance EV Battery Production, Lower Carbon Emissions

General Motors Co. in Detroit has formed a strategic investment and commercial collaboration with California-based Controlled Thermal Resources to secure local, low-cost lithium through a closed-loop, direct extraction process that results in a smaller physical footprint, no production tailing, and lower carbon emissions compared to traditional methods. A significant amount...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Photoelectrocatalytic detection of NADH on n-type silicon semiconductors facilitated by carbon nanotube fibers

Melisa del Barrio, Moumita Rana, Juan José Vilatela, Encarnación Lorenzo, Antonio L. De Lacey, Marcos Pita. NADH is a key biomolecule involved in many biocatalytic processes as cofactor and its quantification can be correlated to specific enzymatic activity. Many efforts have been taken to obtain clean electrochemical signals related to NADH presence and lower its redox overpotential to avoid interferences. Suppression of background and secondary signals can be achieved by including a switchable electroactive surface, for instance, by using semiconductors able to harvest light energy and drive the excited electrons only when irradiated. Here we present the combination of a n-type Si semiconductor with fibers made of carbon nanotubes as electroactive surface for NADH quantification at low potentials only upon irradiation. The resulting photoelectrode responded linearly to NADH concentrations from 50 {\mu} M to 1.6 mM with high sensitivity (54 $\mu$ A cm$^{-2}$ mM${-1}$). This system may serve as a biosensing platform for detection and quantification of dehydrogenases activity.
Technologytechxplore.com

Radiofrequency transistors based on high-purity carbon nanotube arrays

Most next generation wireless communication technologies require integrated radiofrequency devices that can operate at frequencies greater than 90 GHz. Two of the semiconductors most widely used to fabricate radiofrequency devices are silicon complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) field-effect transistors (FETs) and transistors based on III-V compound semiconductors, particularly GaAs. Both these semiconductor...
Carsrubbernews.com

New Products: Tokai Carbon CB introduces two new carbon blacks

FORTH WORTH, Texas—Tokai Carbon CB Ltd. has developed two new carbon blacks in response to the growing electric vehicle market. "EV800 is designed to give maximum strength and lower hysteresis for sidewall applications. The greater weight of the batteries will require this increase in strength while not sacrificing the necessary hysteresis to improve overall rolling resistance," the company said.
Industrykyn24.com

Concentrated Solar Power market– Comprehensive Survey on Demand size 2026

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global Concentrated Solar Power market was valued at $ 3,793.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 8,046.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019 to 2026. The MEA region accounted for nearly 21.0% market share in 2018.
Energy IndustrySFGate

Longevity Power Enters into Partnership with LevelTen Energy to Help Businesses Reach Net-Zero Carbon Commitments

SEATTLE (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Today, Longevity Power, a global clean energy solutions company, and LevelTen Energy, the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, announced a partnership that provides Longevity Power with direct access to the LevelTen Platform, enabling the solutions company to source off-site renewable energy for its clients.
EngineeringNature.com

Heat source free water floating carbon nanotube thermoelectric generators

Thermoelectric generators (TEGs) produce electric power from environmental heat energy and are expected to play a key role in powering the Internet of things. However, they require a heat source to create a stable and irreversible temperature gradient. Overcoming these restrictions will allow the use of TEGs to proliferate. Therefore, we propose heat source-free water-floating carbon nanotube (CNT) TEGs. Output voltage and power are generated by the temperature gradient in the CNT films in which water pumping via capillary action leads to evaporation-induced cooling in selected areas. Furthermore, the output voltage and power increase when the films are exposed to sunlight and wind flow. These water-floating CNT TEGs demonstrate a pathway for developing wireless monitoring systems for water environments.
IndustryFood Ingredients First

AB Enzymes’ toolbox for plant protein modification

AB Enzymes is one of the world’s oldest and best known Enzyme Companies. We offer product solutions for industrial applications worldwide focusing on areas requiring sophisticated application expertise using experience gained over many years in the business. To serve you better AB Enzymes is represented in over 50 countries worldwide....
Industrynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mining and metals companies accelerate focus on sustainability

Jul. 17—DUBAI — Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform combined with Aveva's digital transformation solutions proven to drive industrial sustainability initiatives. Digital integrated operations can address key areas of the industry wide sustainability agenda by combining power and process intelligence and controls. Mining, minerals, and metals companies are on the road to delivering impactful outcomes outside traditional power purchase agreements (PPAs) — but have a long way to go.
Stocksambcrypto.com

Binance discontinues stock tokens after ‘coordinated’ regulatory setbacks

The world’s largest crypto-exchange by volume, Binance is in the news today after it announced the discontinuation of its newly-launched and popular service of Stock Tokens “effective immediately.” As per the released notice, stock tokens will be unavailable for purchase on Binance’s official website, Binance.com. The announcement read,. “Today, we...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Binance stops selling "stock tokens" after regulatory scrutiny

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Friday that users can no longer buy digital tokens linked to stocks, a day after Italian regulators joined a string of financial watchdogs to crackdown on the platform. “Effective immediately, stock tokens are unavailable for purchase on Binance.com,” the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Press

AcelRx Enters into Licensing Agreement for DZUVEO® in Europe and In-licensing Agreement for Two Products in the U.S.

HAYWARD, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced agreements with Laboratoire Aguettant (Aguettant) providing Aguettant with a license to commercialize DZUVEO in Europe, and providing AcelRx with two innovative pre-filled syringe product candidates for the U.S.
Industrykitco.com

Orocobre ramps up battery grade lithium carbonate production

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that approximately 66% of production was battery grade lithium carbonate which is a significant increase...
ChemistryNature.com

Highly active and selective oxygen reduction to HO on boron-doped carbon for high production rates

Oxygen reduction reaction towards hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) provides a green alternative route for H2O2 production, but it lacks efficient catalysts to achieve high selectivity and activity simultaneously under industrial-relevant production rates. Here we report a boron-doped carbon (B-C) catalyst which can overcome this activity-selectivity dilemma. Compared to the state-of-the-art oxidized carbon catalyst, B-C catalyst presents enhanced activity (saving more than 210 mV overpotential) under industrial-relevant currents (up to 300 mA cm−2) while maintaining high H2O2 selectivity (85–90%). Density-functional theory calculations reveal that the boron dopant site is responsible for high H2O2 activity and selectivity due to low thermodynamic and kinetic barriers. Employed in our porous solid electrolyte reactor, the B-C catalyst demonstrates a direct and continuous generation of pure H2O2 solutions with high selectivity (up to 95%) and high H2O2 partial currents (up to ~400 mA cm−2), illustrating the catalyst’s great potential for practical applications in the future.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Qilian International (QLI) Enters into Investment Agreement for Pig By-product Processing Project in Chongqing

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Qilian International Holding Group Limited (Nasdaq: QLI) (the "Company"), a China-based pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, today announced that the Company, through its PRC subsidiary Chengdu Qilianshan Biotechnology Co., Ltd., has entered into an investment agreement (the "Agreement") with Chongqing Jin Tong Industrial Construction Investment Co. Ltd. ("CJT") on July 5, 2021, for the construction of a pig by-product processing facility (the "Project") in Chongqing.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Qilian International Holding Group Limited Enters Into Investment Agreement For Pig By-product Processing Project In Chongqing

Jiuquan, China, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qilian International Holding Group Limited (Nasdaq: QLI) (the "Company"), a China-based pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, today announced that the Company, through its PRC subsidiary Chengdu Qilianshan Biotechnology Co., Ltd., has entered into an investment agreement (the "Agreement") with Chongqing Jin Tong Industrial Construction Investment Co. Ltd. ("CJT") on July 5, 2021, for the construction of a pig by-product processing facility (the "Project") in Chongqing.
realcleardefense.com

T-14 Armata to Enter Series Production in 2022

Russia's T-14 Armata main battle tank (MBT) is to enter series production in 2022, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told the TASS news agency on 5 July. Manturov added that he expected the MBT's state trials to be completed in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy