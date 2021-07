Thailand is adding a nightly curfew for a large swath of the Southeast Asian nation as an additional COVID-19 restriction to curb rising rates of infections and deaths. The curfew takes effect on Monday for residents in the capital of Bangkok and five surrounding provinces as well as four southern provinces, the Associated Press reported. People will be ordered to stay inside from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Other restrictions include a ban on gatherings of more than five people and unnecessary travel.