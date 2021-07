FLINT, MI -- Voters can apply for and receive absentee ballots in person for the Aug. 3 primary election for Flint City Council until 4 p.m. the day before the election. Flint City Clerk’s Office, located on the third floor of Flint City Hall, said in a news release that applications for voting by absentee ballot are available from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.