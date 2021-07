Two teams bouncing around the middle of the WNBA pack meet on Wednesday night, as the Minnesota Lynx host the Dallas Wings. The Lynx right now are one of the hottest teams in the league heading into Wednesday night. They have won four straight games, including taking six of their last eight. Their opponents were no slouches either. Last week, they took a pair of games from the Phoenix Mercury, and just before that, Minnesota knocked off the Las Vegas Aces, who are currently battling for top spot in the WNBA. So far, the Lynx are 9-7 this season, good for fourth in the league.