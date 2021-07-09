Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The White Lotus’ Cast Can’t Get Enough of Jennifer Coolidge — But She Isn’t Convinced

By Emily Longeretta
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULeda_0as6dmHf00
Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus HBO

It’s safe to say there was a lot of laughter on set of The White Lotus. Jennifer Coolidge, Jake Lacy, Alexandra Daddario, Steve Zahn, Connie Britton and more make up the cast of writer Mike White’s latest satirical miniseries — and were quick to agree on the funniest person of the group.

“Mike had written this wonderful material for Jennifer and they’ve worked together and he knows her incredible talent. And so it was like, ‘Hey, this is what I’ve written, and then also do your thing.’ I’m sure there’s multiple takes where I’m like looking at her and then have to, like, drift my eyes out to the horizon to not ruin the take,” Lacy, 36, said. “She’s unbelievable. And is wickedly smart, observant and thoughtful as a person.”

Daddario, 35, agreed, referring to the Legally Blonde star, 59, as “one of the funniest people on the planet.”

“She also has such a kind heart and makes me laugh hysterically,” the American Horror Story alum said. “She made me laugh the most, but the whole cast were all wonderful people with great sense of humor because we were all trapped together in this hotel. We all tried to make each other laugh every day because we were away from our families and couldn’t even go out and do anything. So we became like a little family trying to support each other.”

Sydney Sweeney added that she “could not stop laughing” anytime Coolidge was shooting — whether she was in the scene wit her or simply admiring from afar. “Everything that came out of her mouth was just comedy gold,” the Euphoria star, 23, said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3akkEX_0as6dmHf00

Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy and Murray Bartlett in The White Lotus.

For the Promising Young Woman actress, all of the cast’s reactions come as a surprise.

“You want to take that compliment and go, ‘I was really funny on that job.’ I want that to be my answer, but I really don’t think that’s what it was. I think a lot of my actors just can’t believe that I’m alive and how I get through life,” Coolidge told Us with a laugh. “People give you credit sometimes when they think you’ve made these acting choices when sometimes you’re personally just trying to get through the moment.”

In the series, the American Pie actor portrays Tanya McQuoid, a woman visiting the Hawaii resort after her mother’s death and searching for some sort of purpose — and, well, a really good massage.

“I’ve known Mike for 14 years. He knows a lot about me and thought I should play someone like this. I’m sort of a hopeless romantic and oblivious aspects of Tanya — the self-hating and all of that,” she told Us. “I think Mike just wanted these very versatile, yet incredibly debilitating aspects to a person where they’re sort of just paralyzed by all their anxiety. She’s controlled by her anxiety and just fear and self-hate, and without very good coping skills. The money buffers her from getting to the core of it earlier than this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVcHu_0as6dmHf00
Natasha Rothwell and Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus. HBO

The comedian described Tanya as an “incredibly lonely person,” noting that her privilege to blame.

“It comes from the burden of being a very wealthy person and how much money isolates you, how much of your suffering actually comes from having too much money — and how alone you feel in the world,” she explained. “She’s someone who really feels alone in the world and then, of course, thinks that a man will somehow fill the void every time. I definitely see that a lot and know about it myself.”

What wasn’t funny? Filming in the tropical setting in the middle of COVID-19.

“It was just really hot, and uncomfortable. So I think some of the people were thought that was funny, but it was just survival. I was just trying to survive on every level,” she explained. “Covid times, even in that fancy hotel, it was hard to operate. I was convinced that I was gonna get the virus. I guess what I’m saying is all my neuroses came out and then they thought that that was my choice!”

Although Lacy was entertained by those “neuroses,” he always made Coolidge laugh, too. “His deadpan look at what an ass I am, that probably made me laugh the most,” she said. “I think Jake’s disgust for me as an actor — it really made me laugh. It was someone who really had their s–t together and he was horrified by my inability to function.”

The White Lotus debuts on HBO Sunday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Lacy
Person
Alexandra Daddario
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Steve Zahn
Person
Murray Bartlett
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Connie Britton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Lotus#The American Horror Story#American#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public Healthswiowanewssource.com

'White Lotus' cast reflect on isolated pandemic shoot

Actors Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Steve Zahn and Murray Bartlett of HBO Max's upcoming "The White Lotus" say they felt both lucky and sometimes guilty about filming the miniseries in a bubble in Hawaii at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. (July 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Steve Zahn

Steve Zahn on Leaving His Rural Kentucky Life for HBO’s ‘White Lotus’. Steve Zahn was running a few minutes late because he was tending to a horse who had had surgery and needed bandages redressed. “Life on a farm is serene,” says Zahn, “until your horse goes lame…. HBO’s ‘The...
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

These Friends Stars Just Reunited Again And Everyone Can't Get Enough

This has been a huge year for "Friends." The sitcom might have wrapped in 2004 after ten seasons, but the fanbase has remained as devoted as ever. This is the show Netflix kept on their platform in 2019 for a whopping $80 million, per Vulture, after all! Well, fans hungry for more content from the Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry-starring vehicle finally caught a break when a special reunion episode aired on HBO, with all of the original cast plus a bunch of guest stars, on May 27.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes Seventh Child, Zen, With Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is on a baby roll ... he just welcomed #7 and the kid's really Zen!. Nick and GF Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen Cannon to the world nearly 2 weeks ago. The baby was born on June 23. His mom posted a pic of the newborn with the caption, "I will love you for eternity."
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Aryanna ‘Thought It Was Really Funny at First’ That Sherlon Worked at a Swingers Resort

Life’s a beach, but love isn’t — especially on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff Love in Paradise: The Caribbean. Aryanna, who, with Sherlon, makes up one of the four couples featured on this 90 Day Story, met her beau while on vacation in Jamaica. After a brief fling with the tour boat operator, the Illinois native was surprised to find out she’d gotten pregnant.
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin’s Family Photos With Kids Over the Years

From model to mom! Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin have shared sweet shots over the years since starting their family. The couple wed in August 2010, announcing on their ninth anniversary that their first child was on the way. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” the A New Model author captioned her August 2019 Instagram reveal. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

MAFS’ Jamie Otis ‘Always Wonders’ If Losing Son Johnathan at 17 Weeks Pregnant Was Her ‘Fault’: I ‘Felt Like I Failed’

Never forgotten. Jamie Otis reflected on the weight she still carries five years after she miscarried her first child at four months. “Happy birthday to my sweet boy who made me a mommy.👼🏼,” the Married at First Sight star, 35, captioned a series of Instagram snaps on Tuesday, July 13, what would have been her son’s 5th birthday. “I only got to hold him briefly before he was taken away from me. Johnathan would be 5 today if he had survived.🙏🏻💙⁣.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy