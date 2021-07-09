Opening of HOPE Outdoor Gallery delayed till winter

(In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) The newly renovated HOPE Outdoor Gallery's opening has been delayed from summer until sometime this winter.

Because of construction and permitting delays, the opening date will be around December or January, according to KUT.

The new site is a revamp of the iconic Castle Hill graffiti park which closed for condos in 2019. The new model is an open-air culture center near the airport. It will feature art exhibits and food and beverages.

HOPE founder Andi Scull does not see the delay as bad.

"[These are] delays that we welcome because we want to make sure all of the planning we put in for years happens, and we want it to happen in all the best ways," she said.

Construction crews have been taking down some walls in Castle Hill where some of the rubble from the demolition will be recycled for use at the new park.

The new park will also have a wall from Castle Hill as a commemorative piece.