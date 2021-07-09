Bobbie Racette, CEO Of Virtual Gurus, Is Clearing The Way For The Overlooked Founder

I had the opportunity to meet Bobbie Racette, CEO and Founder of Virtual Gurus. She is resilient and tenacious and from our conversation, it was clear that she was a force to be reckoned with. Her entrepreneurial journey emanated from unfortunate circumstances but the path she followed created a new meaning for Bobbie and the role she believes she was meant to take. The Pandemic was not only a wake-up call to this entrepreneur, but it prompted her solution to become a welcome haven to many struggling to find work during this time. This is her story.