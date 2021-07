There's no denying that many SouthCoast towns are steeped in country life. We've got Right to Farm communities all around us, dozens of farms, and plenty of home-grown produce, dairy, and meats in our local markets. We like our country music and our country-bumpkin activities like agriculture fairs and tractor pulls. We’ve been stuck behind the occasional tractor as it crawled along a main roadway, passing yellow horse-crossing signs along the way.