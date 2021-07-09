Cancel
Music

Blues musician James Montgomery to perform at TCAN on July 16

MetroWest Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT — After a year of strain for the live music industry, veteran blues musician James Montgomery said he’s glad to be performing in front of regular crowds again. “It's just a bit of a thrill for us, and the audience is equally thrilled,” Montgomery said. “It's so great to be back playing real music with real people. ”

