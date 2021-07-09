GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls Regain Traction But More Evidence Needed to Signal Reversal
Cable regained traction on Friday after negative tone prevailed during this week, with three-day drop ending with a hammer candle that generated initial bullish signal. Fresh advance nearly fully reversed losses of this week but needs lift above pivotal barriers at 1.3887/97 (falling 20DMA / Fibo 61.8% of 1.4001/1.3731 bear-leg) to confirm reversal signal and open way for stronger recovery.www.actionforex.com
Comments / 0