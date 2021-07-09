In Memory: Richard “Dick” Gonyea, Age 78 – former Golf Course Superintendent at Rye Golf Club

Richard “Dick” Gonyea of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on July 4, 2021. Born in Millbury, MA, he was 78 years old. He was proceeded in death by his parents Cora and Lawrence Gonyea and sister, Lorraine Gonyea Letendre. He will be eternally remembered by his wife Marge Gonyea, of 54 years. Dick is survived by his two daughters, Tracey Gonyea Vinis and husband, John of Richmond, VA and Holly Gonyea Dolan and husband, Chris of Annville, PA; and grandchildren, Allison and Zachary Vinis of Richmond, VA and Braiden and Abigail Dolan of Annville, PA. In addition, he is survived by his siblings Norman Gonyea and wife, Pat of Millbury, MA, Ronald Gonyea and wife, Carolyn of Melbourne, FL, Ann Gonyea Pierpont of Millbury, MA. He is also lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews.