What is Session Hijacking and How Do You Prevent It?

In June 2021, I was discussing with a colleague why, despite all the discourse about security, we continue to read about cybersecurity attacks. On that same day, the Belgian city of Liege announced that it had been the victim of a ransomware attack. During our chat, my colleague held up a golf ball and said, “This cannot be hacked.” The implication was that a closed system cannot be compromised. In actuality, it can, but the effort to do this is dramatically higher than systems that have an internet connection to the outside world.