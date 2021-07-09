Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Get ‘Yarn Bombed', donate to Bronzeville's 'The Forum'

Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValerie Sherman, a South Side woman talks about "Yarn Bombing" and donating to renovate "The Forum", a famed Black Chicago Landmark.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bronzeville#Yarn Bombing#The Forum#Charity#Black Chicago Landmark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

1 killed, 1 wounded in Chatham shooting

CHICAGO - One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Chatham on the South Side. The pair was standing outside about 11:25 p.m. in the 7600 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when someone in a black SUV fired shots, Chicago police said. A male...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Person shot to death in Gresham

A male was shot to death Sunday in Gresham on the South Side. The male was near the street about 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 79th Street when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was struck in the stomach and he was taken...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

3 shot and wounded within 4 hours on West Side Friday

CHICAGO - Three men were wounded in shootings within four hours Friday on the West Side. In the latest shooting, a man was seriously wounded in the Lawndale neighborhood. The man, 20, was standing on the sidewalk in the 3600 Block of West Douglas Avenue when the shooter stepped out of a light-colored vehicle and fired around 1:30 p.m., Chicago Police said. The man was shot several times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

8-year-old boy hurt in Gresham double shooting

CHICAGO - An 8-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Gresham on the South Side. Just after 1 a.m., the pair were traveling in a vehicle in the 2000 block of West 83rd Street when someone in a black SUV fired shots, Chicago police said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Chinatown residents on edge after recent crime spree

CHICAGO - Chicago’s Chinatown community has experienced more armed robberies, shootings and carjackings, leaving residents feeling targeted. Bright lights illuminate the main streets and a private security camera system was installed to deter crime. Several cameras recorded the latest shooting. A couple was in a parked vehicle on 23rd Street...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Manager slashed by former employee demanding paycheck at Gold Coast fast-food restaurant

CHICAGO - A fast-food manager was stabbed by a former employee who came into a Gold Coast restaurant demanding a paycheck Thursday evening on the North Side. A 27-year-old man was working as a manager at a fast-food restaurant in the first block of East Chicago Avenue when a 47-year-old man, who was previously an employee, entered the establishment about 10:25 p.m. and demanded his paycheck, according to Chicago police.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Shocking video of young suspect firing point-blank at man on bike

NEW YORK - Police released shocking daytime video of a young gunman firing at point-blank range on a man riding a bike in Brooklyn. The NYPD wants to find the suspect who was seen on the video Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. talking on a cell phone outside a grocery store at Clarkson Avenue and East 53rd Street as the man on the CitiBike approached. The gunman put his phone in his pocket and took out a gun from a fanny pack around his shoulder and fired multiple shots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy