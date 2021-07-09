Get ‘Yarn Bombed', donate to Bronzeville's 'The Forum'

CHICAGO - Three men were wounded in shootings within four hours Friday on the West Side. In the latest shooting, a man was seriously wounded in the Lawndale neighborhood. The man, 20, was standing on the sidewalk in the 3600 Block of West Douglas Avenue when the shooter stepped out of a light-colored vehicle and fired around 1:30 p.m., Chicago Police said. The man was shot several times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.