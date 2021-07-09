Get ‘Yarn Bombed', donate to Bronzeville's 'The Forum'
Valerie Sherman, a South Side woman talks about "Yarn Bombing" and donating to renovate "The Forum", a famed Black Chicago Landmark.www.fox32chicago.com
Valerie Sherman, a South Side woman talks about "Yarn Bombing" and donating to renovate "The Forum", a famed Black Chicago Landmark.www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0