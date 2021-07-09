Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

SBM Fire Explorer Program

blainemn.gov
 11 days ago

Being a fire explorer is a unique opportunity for youth aged 14-20 to gain experience in the career of firefighting and emergency services. Explorer Post #3710, hosted by the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department, is made up of youth from several area high schools in the fire district. SBM firefighter advisors train and mentor the explorers with all the necessary skills and abilities to one day join a fire department. The advisors are dedicated to helping youth develop leadership, master technical skills, engage in community service, and experience the profession of public safety. Learn first-hand how exciting a firefighter’s job is by working side-by-side with actual firefighters in weekly trainings. Fire explorers also assist the department with community outreach, which includes community parades, fire prevention activities, open houses, and adopt-a-highway clean-ups, just to name a few.

www.blainemn.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbm#Explorers#Explorer Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Parades
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Relationships
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack on Jan. 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden opens new cyber fight with China

President Biden is putting new pressure on China by publicly attributing the wide-ranging Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack to hackers affiliated with Beijing. The coordinated effort by the United States and its allies on Monday to condemn China’s aggressive behavior in cyberspace marks the first time NATO has formally rebuked Beijing for cyberattacks.
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.
WorldNBC News

Haiti's interim prime minister Joseph says he will step down

WASHINGTON — Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, said in a Washington Post interview published on Monday he has agreed to step down, handing power to a challenger backed by the international community. The announcement appears to end...

Comments / 0

Community Policy