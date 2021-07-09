SBM Fire Explorer Program

Being a fire explorer is a unique opportunity for youth aged 14-20 to gain experience in the career of firefighting and emergency services. Explorer Post #3710, hosted by the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department, is made up of youth from several area high schools in the fire district. SBM firefighter advisors train and mentor the explorers with all the necessary skills and abilities to one day join a fire department. The advisors are dedicated to helping youth develop leadership, master technical skills, engage in community service, and experience the profession of public safety. Learn first-hand how exciting a firefighter’s job is by working side-by-side with actual firefighters in weekly trainings. Fire explorers also assist the department with community outreach, which includes community parades, fire prevention activities, open houses, and adopt-a-highway clean-ups, just to name a few.