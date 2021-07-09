Cancel
An App You'll Love: The Last Page's Scallop Okinawa

clevelandmagazine.com
Cover picture for the articleInspired by various raw scallop dishes, the dish went through several iterations before Kind of One Concept's culinary director Jordan Rolleston settled on the current recipe. The scallop Okinawa ($18) at The Last Page has had just as many chapters as you’d expect for a restaurant that prides itself on getting every bite right down to the most minute detail. Kind of One Concept’s culinary director Jordan Rolleston, who worked with a team to create the menu at the modern American spot, was inspired by raw scallop dishes from around the world. Rather than use a traditional potato chip as the base, Rolleston settled on using twice-fried Japanese sweet potatoes layered with guacamole and a mix of diced raw scallop that’s flash-marinated with lime and a Japanese togarashi spice. It’s topped with a drizzle of fresh Fresno chili sauce for some added heat. But before Rolleston’s team devised its final form, it went through several iterations that included a scallop tartare with chips on the side and even a taco version. “It’s one of the most evolved dishes on the menu,” says Rolleston. 100 Park Ave., Suite 128, Orange Village, 216-465-1008, thelastpagerestaurant.com.

clevelandmagazine.com

