It’s no secret that I’m a lover of fast prime lenses. The depth of field control and size/weight combination makes them perfect for what I do. I’d take a bag full of Fujifilm’s f/1.4 primes over a zoom lens any day. It’s just the way I like to work. Of course, the zooms have their place and I do make use of them as well. But, if I had to start all over again and begin with one lens, it would be a fast prime.