Form 424B2 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 153.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 29,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,446.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 71,238 shares in the last quarter. Odey Holdings AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.