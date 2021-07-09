Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tekashi69 Sued by Tattoo Artist Over Name, Calling Him Heroin Addict

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 9 days ago

Tekashi69 is a reputation slayer … so says a Japanese tattoo artist in a new lawsuit claiming the rapper jacked his name and defamed him by calling him a heroin addict. The tattoo artist, Takashi Matsuba, filed legal docs in NY claiming his reputation is in danger thanks to Tekashi69. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Matsuba claims 6ix9ine “has created confusion and the false public perception that” Matsuba is associated with Tekashi69. He says he’s not.

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Tattooing#Tattoo Artist Over Name#Japanese#Tmz#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Tattoo
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYC Tattoo Artist Accuses Tekashi 6ix9ine of Defamation, Stealing His Name

A tattoo artist in New York City has sued Tekashi 6ix9ine for defamation, alleging the rapper took his stage name from the ink master and then ruined it. A recent documentary, 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez, says of the rapper, legal name Daniel Hernandez, “A Japanese tattoo artist named Takashi would inspire Danny’s new persona, Tekashi 69.” The artist in question is Takashi Matsuba, based in Brooklyn. In another documentary, Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine, Hernandez himself said that Matsuba “did heroin to create.” Matsuba denied that claim, writing in the Manhattan Supreme Court suit that he “never used heroin in his life.” Matsuba alleged the association with the rapper, who served prison time for gang-related charges and then snitched on his former associates, has damaged his reputation and his business. Matsuba’s attorneys wrote, “Acquaintances and patrons of plaintiff have already asked him whether he is connected with defendant Hernandez… The likelihood of confusion (even with one letter being changed) is obvious; indeed it has already occurred.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Sued By Tattoo Artist Takashi Matsuba For Defamation After Being Inspired By Him: Report

Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, is no stranger to beef. This time, he's embattled in a legal feud with tattoo artist Takashi Matsuba, who reportedly inspired the rapper's own stage name. The beef reportedly stems from claims 6ix9ine made in two recent documentaries about the controversial star, 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez and Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine, respectively.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Tekashi69 Trolls Blueface for Getting Jeweler’s Name Tatted on Head

Tekashi69 is back on his grind to be the Internet’s #1 celeb troll, and this time he’s targeting Blueface over a fresh tattoo. So, get this … Blueface recently got a tattoo on the side of his head and it raised a lot of eyebrows because the precious real estate the “Bleed It” rapper carved on his dome was reserved for his celebrity jeweler … NYC Luxury.
Visual Artazarts.gov

Call to Artists | A Show of Heads

A SHOW OF HEADS is a thematic group exhibition of work that includes and/or is based on the portrayal, interpretation and/or transformation of the human head. The exhibition will be held at the Limner Gallery, November 18 – December 18, 2021 and is open for entry to all artists working in any media. $500 cash award, deadline August 31. On-line entry form at http://www.slowart.com/prospectus/head.htm.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

15 Openly Gay Country Singers

While LGBTQ+ artists have long been an integral part of country music -- from the trailblazing Wilma Burgess, considered by many to be the first "out" singer in the industry (though she never came out publicly to fans) to Lavender Country, who released the first queer country album with their self-titled 1973 release -- it wasn't until recent years that mainstream country artists began to publicly come out to fans.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Is Spitting Image of Mom Lisa Marie in Stunning New Pic

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, made us do a double-take after she posted her recent Instagram snap. On Sunday, the 32-year-old posted a stunning photo that shows off her family’s good genes. Although she only posted heart emojis in the caption, she had fans buzzing, considering she looks exactly like her mother and Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie. Many of her followers took to the comments sections to give her compliments like “gorgeous” and “beautiful.”
Tennisgoodhousekeeping.com

Naomi Osaka Fans Are Losing It Over Her Boyfriend Cordae's Comment on Her Instagram

Naomi Osaka can't stop and won't stop dominating the tennis court. Recently, the 23-year-old tennis star was named the best athlete in women's sports at the ESPYS and will soon be representing Japan at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. While Naomi continues to thrive, she looks to her boyfriend, 23-year-old rapper Cordae, for support off the court.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Los Angeles, CAhotnewhiphop.com

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Passes Away From "Potential Suicide": Report

The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."
Worldgetindianews.com

Tiktok Star Caitlyn Cause Of Death: Australian TikTok star Caitlyn dies at 19, Last & Final Video Explained

A Tik Tok star whose name is Caitlyn Loane has died at the young age of 19. He was an emerging who was getting lots of attention from the public. Her Tik Tok videos were hugely viral on the platform. She spent most of her time on the platform making videos. She had a huge base who adore her so much. Today, this is the saddest news on social media. She had a massive fan following on her social media handles. He was the most inspired and courageous woman. Her death is a big loss to his family. Her fans are in grief after knowing about her sudden death.

Comments / 0

Community Policy