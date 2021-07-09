Golf Fan Ejected For Stealing Rory McIlroy’s Club In Bizarre Scene At Scottish Open
A golf fan was booted from the Scottish Open on Friday … after he stole Rory McIlroy’s club straight out of the star’s bag and began playing with it on a tee box. The bizarre scene was captured on video … and you can see in the footage, as Rory was gearing up to hit a tee shot on hole #10 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick — a fan casually walked up to the 32-year-old’s bag and rummaged through it.www.foxbangor.com
