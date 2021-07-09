Colyer celebrates Independence Day with parade
COLYER — If you had to explain what the Fourth of July is all about, you might respond with tales of the Declaration of Independence, the American Revolution, and men with names such as Washington, Adams, and Jefferson, back in 1776. Memories of huge parades with marching bands playing Sousa marches and the stars and stripes flying high in the breeze, as well as spectacular displays of fireworks in the night sky might also be shared.www.statecollege.com
