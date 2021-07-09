Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Joe’s Weather Blog: It won’t rain all weekend (but it may feel that way)

By Joe Lauria
fox4kc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a pretty morning out there with only a couple of isolated showers as I type this up this morning. The rain will become more widespread in the region heading into the weekend but the area will see varied conditions. There will be enough dry time over the weekend, in between chances of rain to do a few things outside, but you’ll need to pay attention to the weather through the weekend as it will be changing for sure.

