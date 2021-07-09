Cancel
Viper’s ultimate now starts from crosshairs instead of where she’s standing following VALORANT Patch 3.01

Cover picture for the articleThough it wasn’t mentioned in the Patch 3.01 notes, a subtle Viper change should greatly improve the agent’s gameplay. VALORANT analyst and streamer Jakub “Lothar” Szygulski showcased a tweak to Viper’s ultimate, posting a video of his findings earlier today. Assuming it’s not a bug, Viper’s Pit now deploys from your crosshairs’ position instead of where you’re standing.

