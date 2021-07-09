Viper’s ultimate now starts from crosshairs instead of where she’s standing following VALORANT Patch 3.01

Team Liquid’s superstar Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom has had an amazing first year in VALORANT after he retired from CS:GO in August 2020. Riot Games sent an email to every VALORANT player with their statistics over the last year, detailing some of their milestones. Many pros shared it on social media and ScreaM didn’t shy away. The “headshot machine” has won 530 matches and is in the top two percent of players, averaged a 2.09 K/D/A ratio (top three percent), and dealt 3,346,156 damage (top one percent). ScreaM hit 17,048 headshots, 28,607 body shots, and just 1,910 leg shots, which means that his overall headshot percentage is 35.84 percent.