Biden Moves To Restrict Noncompete Agreements, Saying They're Bad For Workers

KPCW
KPCW
 9 days ago
President Biden is making good on a campaign promise to curtail noncompete agreements. As part of a sweeping executive order, Biden is asking the Federal Trade Commission to ban or limit such agreements, which restrict where you can work after leaving a job. The move is part of a larger...

KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

