Hoffman, Montgomery reappointed to regional revolving loan fund board

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Hoffman and Bruce Montgomery have recently been reappointed to the East Central Regional Development Commission (ECRDC) Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) Board of Directors. Hoffman currently serves as the board’s chair and Montgomery represents Isanti County. The ECRDC RLF provides gap financing to small businesses in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille...

