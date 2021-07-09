Hoffman, Montgomery reappointed to regional revolving loan fund board

Brown County commissioners unanimously approved allocating $100,000 to the Brown County Economic Development Partners (BCEDP) Resolving Loan Fund Tuesday. Action came on a motion by Commissioner Scott Windschitl, seconded by Dave Borchert to accommodate two $50,000 requests, one from a New Ulm business start-up and for a Springfield business expansion. Brown County Administrator Sam Hansen said the money would come from a county reserve account. Rob Anderson, BCEDP Executive Director, said the revolving loan fund has been very active the past couple years, including making loans for businesses dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Three loans were made in 2020 totaling $94,000. A $20,000 loan was made earlier this year. Anderson said the loans are being repaid and creating jobs. He said the New Ulm business start-up would create six full-time and 15-part-time jobs and the Springfield business expansion would create 10 to 15 more full-time jobs.