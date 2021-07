Vilas County public health director Laurel Dreger has seen a recent increase in COVID-19 cases jumping from 12 active to 20 and then down to 13 cases county-wide. “We had one whole family that came down with COVID-19 at the same time and that led to the increase, but recovery has again lowered our active cases,” Dreger said last week. “As of Monday, July 13 we had 2,385 recovered cases with 2,446 cases testing positive and 10,773 testing negative, but unfortunately we also have had 45 deaths.”