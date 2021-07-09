Cancel
Technology

Facebook teaches walking AI robots to adapt on the fly to terrain such as dirt, sand and even swamps

By Mike Wheatley
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook Inc.’s artificial intelligence researchers have come up with a more advanced method of teaching walking robots to adapt to different kinds of terrain on the fly. Using the method, robots can with relative ease make their way across sand, loose rocks, deep grass, muddy fields, slippery surfaces and anything else they encounter.

