Rachel Brosnahan took a break from filming the highly anticipated third season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" in New York City to jet to Antibes, France, for the 2021 amFAR Gala. The star brought her husband Jason Ralph to the star-studded event, held on the last night before the end of the Cannes Film Festival.