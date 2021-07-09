High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Waldo, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.alerts.weather.gov
