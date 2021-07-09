Cancel
Public Health

Students don't need masks at school if they are fully vaccinated, CDC says

By Erika Edwards
NBC News
NBC News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFully vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The guidance, which goes beyond mask-wearing, is aimed at kindergartners through high school seniors, and is meant "to help keep kids in classrooms, as well as participating in any sports or extracurricular activities," said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who heads the CDC's Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force.

