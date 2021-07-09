Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Wisconsin Weekly: Wisconsin Supreme Court: DNR may limit farm animals and water withdrawals

By Wisconsin Watch
Posted by 
Wisconsin Watch
Wisconsin Watch
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Landmark court rulings; accessing funeral aid; incarceration after COVID; mining along the Menominee River; skirting drunk driving laws. Of note: This week we highlight coverage of two Wisconsin Supreme Court rulings that hold major consequences for groundwater, agriculture and agencies across state government. In a pair of cases involving questions of groundwater pollution and overuse, the high court on Thursday affirmed the Department of Natural Resources’ power to consider the environmental impact of high capacity wells and the number of animals on farms.

wisconsinwatch.org

Comments / 0

Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Watch

Madison, WI
547
Followers
576
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

The nonpartisan, nonprofit Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is increasing the quality and quantity of investigative reporting in Wisconsin, while training current and future investigative journalists.

 http://www.wisconsinwatch.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Wells#Water Management#Water Resources#Wisconsin Weekly#Republican#Dnr#Legislature#Wisconsin Supreme Court#Fema#Wausau Pilot Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Dane County, WIradioplusinfo.com

7-16-21 wisconsin supreme court takes redistricting lawsuit

The state Supreme Court has agreed to review a Dane County judge’s ruling that Republican legislative leaders illegally hired private taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent them in anticipation of legal challenges over redistricting. Judge Stephen Ehlke in April voided the GOP’s contracts with two outside law firms. The deals allowed for spending more than $1 million for representation. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu asked the conservative-leaning high court earlier this month to take the case without waiting for a decision from a lower appeals court. The court announced late Thursday it would review Ehlke’s ruling and ordered his ruling stayed while it considers the case.
energynews.us

Line 3 opponents ask Minnesota Supreme Court to halt project

PIPELINES: Line 3 pipeline opponents ask the Minnesota Supreme Court to overturn a lower court decision approving permits from state regulators that allowed construction to start late last year. (Associated Press) ALSO:. • Gathered in protest at the state Capitol, tribal leaders in Minnesota say the Line 3 project violates...
Wisconsin Statewortfm.org

Wisconsin Supreme Court lifts Scott Walker-era restrictions on Wisconsin DNR

Today, Wisconsin’s Supreme Court issued a decision in a pair of lawsuits determining the Department of Natural Resources authority to protect Wisconsin’s waterways. The rulings grant the DNR power to regulate and monitor pollution and overuse of the state’s groundwater — and it brings to a close a complex legal battle that began nearly a decade ago.
telegraphherald.com

Court: DNR can impose farm conditions, consider well impact

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin regulators can impose operating conditions on factory farms and consider high-capacity wells’ cumulative environmental impacts when deciding whether to grant permits, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The decisions mark a major victory for conservationists and clarify that the Department of Natural Resources has broad authority...
Kewaunee County, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

State Supreme Court Upholds DNR Water Authority

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has affirmed the state Department of Natural Resources has the authority to place permit restrictions on large livestock farms and high-capacity wells in order to protect the state’s water. The pair of court decisions issued Thursday go against the state Legislature’s arguments that a 2011 law...
wisconsinexaminer.com

In win for environmental groups, Supreme Court says DNR can limit animals, wells

In two decisions that could have far reaching effects on state agencies, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) does in fact have the authority to take certain actions to protect public resources without those actions being exactly described in state statutes. Both...
wgtd.org

High Court Affirms DNR Authority To Restrict, Deny Farm Permits For Water

(WPR)---The Wisconsin Supreme Court has affirmed the state Department of Natural Resources has the authority to place permit restrictions on large livestock farms and high-capacity wells in order to protect the state’s water. The pair of court decisions issued Thursday go against the state Legislature’s arguments that a 2011 law...
PoliticsWatertown Daily Times

Time to shame Wisconsin DNR’s policy-setting board

You’ll have to excuse deer hunters around Wisconsin for faking a sneeze and blowing profanities into their elbows when asked about the state’s Natural Resources Board. Hundreds of them first raised their hand in 2014 to volunteer as unpaid representatives on the state’s new system of County Deer Advisory Councils. For eight straight springs these men and women met with constituents, heard their comments, read their thoughts, and often endured their abuse while crafting plans to manage their counties’ deer herds.
Posted by
CNN

Supreme Court gives Republican-led states green light to impose restrictive new voting laws

(CNN) — The restrictive voting laws that Republican-led states are implementing this year are more likely to withstand legal challenges, experts said, after the Supreme Court on Thursday gave states the tacit green light to go as far as they want in imposing measures they say are intended to combat election fraud -- even at the cost of protections for minority voters.
Posted by
Urban Milwaukee

Supreme Court Unexpectedly Fires Chief Appeals Judge

Court of Appeals Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer was relieved of her leadership duties by the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s Chief Justice Annette Ziegler. Neubauer ran as a progressive candidate for the Supreme Court in 2019 and was defeated by Justice Brian Hagedorn. The three progressive justices on the Supreme Court reacted...
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Do new state laws ban food and water in voting lines?

Kamala Harris: New and proposed state laws on voting mean “if you are going to be standing in that line for all those hours, you can’t have any water or any food.”. Here's why: Vice President Kamala Harris said that state lawmakers have proposed hundreds of laws that will suppress or make it difficult for people to vote, and that one way state lawmakers have sought to curtail access to the ballot is to cut off food or water to voters in line.
mtpr.org

Montana Supreme Court: Legislative Subpoenas Overstepped Legislature’s Authority

The Montana Supreme Court Wednesday ruled that the state Legislature overstepped its authority when issuing subpoenas for court records. The court wrote in its unanimous opinion that lawmakers did not give a valid legislative purpose for why they sought email records containing confidential information posing privacy concerns. In a concurring...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Got It Right in Arizona Voting Law Decision

In one of the most anticipated decisions of the term, the U.S. Supreme Court sustained two Arizona voting procedures against a sweeping challenge under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In the process, the court shaped the course of election litigation for years to come. But most importantly, the justices got it right.
Congress & CourtsMontana Standard

Guest opinion: State Supreme Court trumps federal on voting law

In its 2013 decision in Shelby County v. Holder and in its July 1, 2021 decision in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the United States Supreme Court made clear that it will not interfere with States which adopt laws to suppress voting rights and which make it harder for minority people to vote.
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin DNR working on wolf hunt and management plans

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is working on developing guidelines for the fall 2021 wolf hunt and the state's wolf management plan moving forward. What You Need To Know. The Wisconsin DNR is in the process of setting wolf hunt regulations and a wolf management...
madison

Dodge County village being unwound following Wisconsin Supreme Court decision

JUNEAU — A Wisconsin Supreme Court decision has created a Dodge County village overseen by officials who previously had resigned from their posts. The town of Williamstown and the village of Kekoskee became one, larger municipality in 2018 after the state Department of Administration approved an attachment plan. Under the approved plan the entire town of Williamstown became the village of Kekoskee and completely surrounded the city of Mayville. The city of Mayville sued, with officials having concerns about the impact on the city’s growth, and the Supreme Court unanimously ruled in the city’s favor last month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy