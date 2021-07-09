Wisconsin Weekly: Wisconsin Supreme Court: DNR may limit farm animals and water withdrawals
Landmark court rulings; accessing funeral aid; incarceration after COVID; mining along the Menominee River; skirting drunk driving laws. Of note: This week we highlight coverage of two Wisconsin Supreme Court rulings that hold major consequences for groundwater, agriculture and agencies across state government. In a pair of cases involving questions of groundwater pollution and overuse, the high court on Thursday affirmed the Department of Natural Resources’ power to consider the environmental impact of high capacity wells and the number of animals on farms.wisconsinwatch.org
