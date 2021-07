One of the great things about America is...we have a holiday for everything. Today is a special day for one of our favorite foods, it's National French Fry Day (Tues. July 13). Today is set aside to honor the greatness that are french fries. The average American eats nearly 30 pounds of french fries each year. But, hey no "guilt trips" about how "they're bad for you", nope, not today. Besides, most experts say two servings or less a week won't hurt you. So, indulge today with your favorite fries and celebrate the day at your favorite restaurant or make your own at home.