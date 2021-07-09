Cancel
Arc Minerals shares slump as Anglo agreement lapses

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Shares in ARC Minerals (LON:ARCMA) were trading lower on Friday morning after the company’s exclusivity agreement with Anglo American (LON:AAL) has now lapsed. Back in July last year, the two parties announced that two Arc Minerals subsidiaries, Zamsort and Zaco, had signed an agreement in respect of its...

