Empyrean Energy (EMEL)

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.19.