Empyrean Energy (EMEL)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) a leading provider of sustainable full life cycle water and chemical solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry, today announced that it has acquired Complete Energy Services, Inc. ("Complete"), an operating subsidiary of Superior Energy Services, Inc. ("Superior"). Select has acquired substantially all of the water-related assets and ongoing operations of the business, including working capital. Superior will retain certain non-core and non-water-related assets that were part of Complete as part of the transaction. In consideration, Select has issued 3.6 million shares of Class A common stock and paid $14.2 million in cash, subject to standard post-closing adjustments, to Superior to close the transaction.
