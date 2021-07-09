Cancel
Energy Industry

Empyrean Energy (EMEL)

investing.com
 9 days ago

WTI $72.94 +74c, Brent $74.12 +69c, Diff -$1.18 -5c, NG $3.69 + 9c, UKNG 85.67p +6.04p Oil price After all the aggro when Opec+ broke up, oil continues to recover and also watch... Ilika, Empyrean Energy both plunge after placing shares at discount. 10am: Ilika, Empyrean Energy both plunge after...

Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

ExxonMobil eyes UK CCS projects

Acorn is gathering momentum both downstream and midstream. ExxonMobil has signed a memorandum of understanding to become a customer of the Acorn carbon capture and storage project (CCS) at St Fergus in Scotland, it said July 16. It operates the SEGAL terminal and two related offshore wet gas lines jointly with Acorn partner Shell.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Energy Action Ltd (EAX)

June 30 (Reuters) - Energy Action Ltd EAX.AX :* CBA AGREED TO WAIVE EVENT OF DEFAULT UNDER FACILITY AGREEMENT RESULTING FROM BREACH BY CO OF GEARING RATIO. April 6 (Reuters) - Energy Action Ltd EAX.AX :* ENERGY ACTION LTD WITHDRAWS ITS FY20 EARNINGS GUIDANCE* REMAINING 3 BOARD MEMBERS VOLUNTEERED TO CUT THEIR REMUNERATION BY 20% FOR...
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Dominion Energy (D) and Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BRK-A) Agree to Terminate Sale of Questar Pipelines;

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) and Berkshire Hathaway Energy, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A), today announced they have agreed to terminate the planned sale of Questar Pipelines to Berkshire Hathaway Energy. The decision is a result of ongoing uncertainty associated with achieving clearance from the Federal Trade Commission under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.
Energy Industrymodernreaders.com

Critical Analysis: Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings. Institutional and Insider Ownership. 84.0% of Sempra Energy shares are owned...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) Acquires Complete Energy Services, Inc.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) a leading provider of sustainable full life cycle water and chemical solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry, today announced that it has acquired Complete Energy Services, Inc. ("Complete"), an operating subsidiary of Superior Energy Services, Inc. ("Superior"). Select has acquired substantially all of the water-related assets and ongoing operations of the business, including working capital. Superior will retain certain non-core and non-water-related assets that were part of Complete as part of the transaction. In consideration, Select has issued 3.6 million shares of Class A common stock and paid $14.2 million in cash, subject to standard post-closing adjustments, to Superior to close the transaction.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Upgrades DTE Energy (DTE) to Buy

UBS analyst Daniel Ford upgraded DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $127.00 (from $144.00). The analyst comments "DTE successfully completed the spin of DT Midstream on July 1. The Remain Co. deserves one of the top valuations in the group for a 90% utility business mix, top quartile Michigan regulation, 7% or better EPS growth and a track record for meeting or exceeding initial EPS guidance. A guidance update near-term could provide a catalyst. Our $127 price target represents 18% total return including a 3.0% yield."
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Acquires Pioneer Energy Services for $295M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pioneer Energy Services Corp. for approximately $295 million, which includes the retirement of all Pioneer Energy Services' debt. Consideration for this acquisition consists of the issuance of up to 26,275,000 shares of Patterson-UTI common stock plus payment of $30 million of cash. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals, customary closing conditions and the approval of Pioneer Energy Services' stockholders. Transaction highlights and strategic rationale include:
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Reviewing Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk. Analyst Recommendations. This is a breakdown of current ratings...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Update

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 19,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Short Interest Update

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Price Projections on the Rise

Articles about jumping oil prices and a court filing by a refiner appear to have resonated last week among Rigzone’s downstream readers. Below are summaries of some last week’s top downstream-related articles in terms of page views. In its short-term energy outlook (STEO) for July, the U.S. Energy Information Administration...
Stocksinvesting.com

Peabody Energy (BTU) Moves 24.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Peabody Energy (BTU) shares soared 24.5% in the last trading session to close at $10.01. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 5.3% loss over the past four weeks. Peabody Energy with its high...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. 283,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 573,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) versus Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Financial Analysis

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk. Analyst Recommendations. This is a summary of current ratings...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$20.00

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVE. CSFB boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.16.
Maricopa, CABakersfield Californian

Deadlines loom as oil producers address idle wells

The new slogan used by Maricopa oilman Chris Hall speaks to the direction small, independent producers like him may be headed with recent political currents. If it sounds fatalistic, it's also conscientious. "I am in the business," he says, "of going out of business." Hall means he's working to wind...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$35.00

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.19.
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Saudi Aramco, ConocoPhillips

Due to the lack of new oil and gas fields and an increasing need for fossil fuels has upsurged the demand to make improvements in the existing oil fields. Thus, the demand for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) has been increased over the past few years and will further increase with respect to rapid industrial growth and the need for crude oil, EOR is an advanced technology used in extracting crude oil which couldn't be extracted through conventional oil extraction technologies from the existing oil reservoirs. It is also known as tertiary recovery process as it takes place after primary and secondary oil recoveries. Moreover, with the increasing gap between supply and demand for crude oil and growing demand from automobile industry will significantly increase demand for EOR over the forecasted period.
Energy IndustryShareCast

Jefferies upgrades Tullow Oil to 'hold', restarts coverage of Cairn Energy

Jefferies stated that Tullow's debt refinancing following the placing of its $1.8bn, 10.25% senior secured note due 2026 was done "without the equity dilution risk" it feared. The broker noted that annual interest costs remained roughly $250.0m per year and added that evidence of production support from the first newly drilled production wells at the Jubilee field, due in the third quarter, would be "crucial".

