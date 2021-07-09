Ilika (IKA)

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ASC. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,972.07 ($78.03).
