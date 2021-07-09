Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Ilika (IKA)

investing.com
 9 days ago

Ilika, Empyrean Energy both plunge after placing shares at discount. 10am: Ilika, Empyrean Energy both plunge after placing shares at discount Ilika plc (LON:IKA) plunged 25% to 150.5p after announcing a discounted placing to raise £18mln. Shares... The week ahead In the UK, we expect to see June period end...

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Europe#Consumer Electronics#Empyrean Energy#Lon#Ika#Ocado Group Plc#Ocdo#Kingdom Ilika Plc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Electronics
News Break
PLC
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 6,700 Price Target

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ASC. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,972.07 ($78.03).
Stocksinvesting.com

Orbsat Stock Trade Resumes After 122% Rise Halted It

Investing.com – Trading in Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) stock resumed after a temporary halt that occurred when news of a unit of the company tying up with China’s Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) sent its stock doubling in Tuesday’s session. Orbsat later traded 93% higher after being up 122% once. The company’s Global Telesat Communications...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives GBX 2,514.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,525 ($32.99).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,990 ($52.13).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
StocksLife Style Extra

Diageo Regulatory News (DGE)

Diageo plc ('Diageo') announces today that it has purchased 67,750 of its ordinary shares of 28 101/108 pence each on the London Stock Exchange and other recognised investment exchanges from UBS AG London Branch as follows. Such purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by Diageo on 12 May 2021, as announced on 12 May 2021:
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives GBX 248.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 248.33 ($3.24).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 170.25 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 170.25 ($2.22). 3,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 109,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.25).
Stocksinvesting.com

Norton Falls 4%, Avast Gains 18% As Two Discuss Merger

Investing.com – NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) stock fell 4% and Avast (OTC:AVASF) rose 18% as the two discuss a possible merger. “There can be no certainty as to whether any transaction will take place or the terms on which any possible merger may be agreed. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate,” Avast said in a note.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Who Else Is Eligible For More Stimulus Aid?

The 4th stimulus check doesn’t look like a possibility at this moment. However, many struggling Americans are still eligible for economic assistance! The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage in the lives of middle-class Americans and everyone is looking to come out of the misery. The 4th Stimulus...
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.
Posted by
The Independent

Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force forced to shell out thousands to remain in UK

A Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force (RAF) for years has been forced to shell out thousands of pounds to remain in the UK due to what lawyers term “discriminatory” British nationality laws.Sharon Vitalis, 48, who worked for the NHS for more than 15 years, has been refused status under the Windrush Scheme on the basis that she was born in Germany while her father was deployed in the country.Her five siblings, all of whom were born in the UK, were British by birth.Ms Vitalis, whose family moved back to the UK months after she was...
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

What Happens if the Dealership Doesn’t Pay off the Car You Traded In?

When shopping for your next at the dealership, the salesperson may offer to discount the car that you’re buying if you trade in your current car. They may even strike up a good deal that you can’t refuse. But when it’s all said and done, you might want to make sure that your trade-in gets paid off if there’s still a loan attached to it. If the dealership doesn’t pay it off, then you could end up in deep water.
Militaryphiladelphiaherald.com

Australia observes another Chinese ship heading towards

Canberra [Australia], July 18 (ANI): Australian Defence Forces (ADF) observed another Chinese spy ship approaching Australia's coast ahead of the US-Australian Talisman Sabre 2021 exercises. The People's Liberation Army general intelligence ship, the Haiwangxing, is said to be approaching Australia's east coast via Solomon Sea, The Daily Telegraph reported citing...
Militarywmleader.com

Armed citizens are not what stopped Japan from invading after Pearl Harbor

The claim: The Japanese didn’t invade the US mainland after Pearl Harbor because they feared armed Americans. On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan staged an attack on Pearl Harbor, severely damaging the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Pushing back against U.S. attempts to limit Japan’s aggressive expansion, Japan launched a surprise attack on...
Personal Financethepennyhoarder.com

Should You Leave More Than $1,500 in a Checking Account?

You’ve done it. You’ve built up a little cushion in your bank account — $1,500! It feels good, right? Those days of checking your account balance in a panic are behind you. Congrats! You’re on the right path, but should you keep that money in your checking account? Frankly, now...

Comments / 0

Community Policy