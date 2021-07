The more the market subsides, the more potential there is for the biggest cryptocurrencies to rebound strongly. This seems to be the dominant theme in crypto right now, with the market’s total value slipping to $1.35 trillion in the past 24 hours. This represents a 48% dip compared to the $2.6 trillion cap the entire market hit on May 12. And while this might seem like bad news for many would-be bulls, it arguably sets many leading coins up for something a big recovery. As such, we’ve compiled a list of the 5 next cryptocurrencies to explode. This mostly covers coins with the significant short-term potential, although it will also touch on cryptos with long-term appeal as well.