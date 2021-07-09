Cancel
Greta Gerwig Confirmed to Direct 'Barbie' Movie Starring Margot Robbie; Filming to Begin in 2022

By Kristen Santer
Collider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreta Gerwig has officially signed on to direct Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie in the titular role as the iconic Mattel doll. While both stars are finishing up other projects, Warner Bros. recently announced that production will begin early 2022 at their Leavesden Studios in London, per Variety. Gerwig signed on to the project in 2019 as a writer, but was only just confirmed as the direct recently.

