Greta Gerwig Confirmed to Direct 'Barbie' Movie Starring Margot Robbie; Filming to Begin in 2022

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Fast & Furious presents Cipher: The central saga of the Fast & Furious movies is expected to end after two more sequels, but the franchise has many more miles to go beyond that finish line. In addition to the planned Hobbs & Shaw sequel, another spin-off is in the works focused on the villainous cyberterrorist character Cipher. According to Variety, this news comes directly from franchise producer and star Vin Diesel, who said writers are working on the extra installment. There’s no word, however, on when the spin-off will take place or whether actress Charlize Theron would or could reprise the Cipher role, which she debuted in The Fate of the Furious and again portrayed in this year’s F9: The Fast Saga.