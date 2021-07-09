Cerner, Mon Health + 4 other HIT exec moves

HealthLX will support healthcare organizations with transforming legacy data into FHIR resources. HealthLX (HLX) announced today it has been selected by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as an AWS Connector Partner for Amazon HealthLake. HealthLX is an emerging healthcare platform company focused on solving clinical data interoperability for payers and providers. Amazon HealthLake is a HIPAA-eligible service that enables healthcare providers, health insurance companies, and pharmaceutical companies to store, transform, query, and analyze health data at scale. As an AWS Connector Partner, HealthLX will work with healthcare companies to securely transform their healthcare data into FHIR® resources (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources), enabling customers to easily use Amazon HealthLake storage and analytics capabilities.