Cerner, Mon Health + 4 other HIT exec moves

By Hannah Mitchell
beckershospitalreview.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Combs was appointed CIO of Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System on July 1. Jason Szczuka on July 8 was tapped as Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health's first chief digital officer. Terry Beck has been selected as the senior vice president of growth at digital health firm, Wellframe. Mr. Beck...

