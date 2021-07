One day after the tragic accident at Stonewall Pride, where a truck plowed through the parade staging area killing one and injuring others, the community gathered at Sunshine Cathedral to remember, celebrate, and just be there for one another. “This is family getting together because we need it,” Rev. Dr. Durrell Watkins told OutClique just before the service began. As Senior Minister of Sunshine Cathedral he helped pull the event together in less than 24 hours using social media and the church’s connections. “We have relationships with the community, so last night and throughout the day there have been phone calls. We just got the old fashioned phone tree going.”