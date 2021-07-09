Nexen Tire Debuts N Priz S Grand Touring Tire
Nexen Tire America, Inc.‘s new N Priz S Grand-Touring Tire has been selected as original equipment on the 2022 Hyundai Kona in both South Korean and U.S. markets. The redesigned compact SUV from Hyundai will feature 215/55R17 N Priz S grand-touring tires from the factory to help the Kona deliver maximum ride comfort and fuel economy, according to Nexen. N Priz S marks Nexen Tire’s latest tire offering designed for multi-passenger vehicles providing all-season traction, the company says.www.tirereview.com
Comments / 0