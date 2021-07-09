Nexen Tire Debuts N Priz S Grand Touring Tire

The 2022 Ford Maverick made quite a, ahem, splash when it debuted. Handsome and well thought-out, its base powertrain is a fuel-sipping hybrid, making it not only the cheapest truck that will be sold in America, but also the cheapest hybrid anything. If the positive response and flood of reservations are a sign, it'll do well for the company. Which invites the question: Will any of Ford's competitors step up and offer a compact rival to the Maverick? GM is indeed developing a compact, front-drive-based, four-door pickup called the Chevrolet Montana. But by all indications, it won't be sold here.