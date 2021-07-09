Cancel
Sean Penn Keeps It All In The Family With ‘Flag Day’ At Cannes

By Mike Fleming Jr
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The son of actor/director Leo Penn and actress Eileen Ryan, Sean Penn will be keeping up the family tradition this year at Cannes when he premieres Flag Day in Competition. Based on her 2004 memoir, the film follows Jennifer Vogel’s personal story of idolizing her bank robber and conman father. Penn directs and plays the dad character, while—in a startling breakout turn—his daughter Dylan stars as Jennifer, and his son Hopper plays her brother. Flag Day comes after Penn dedicated the past year to the distribution of Covid-19 tests and vaccines through CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), a humanitarian project he founded in 2010 following the Haiti earthquake tragedy. This will be his 11th appearance in Cannes.

deadline.com

Deadline

Deadline

