'PUBG Mobile' update adds a self-driving Tesla Model Y

It's been two months, but it would appear that it's time once again to check out the latest patch for PUBG Mobile. Tomorrow marks the release for patch 1.5, and it brings with it a host of changes, including a new design for Erangel that revolves around futuristic tech, and so Tesla (the car company) has managed to sneak its way into this new high-tech theme, which is why a Tesla Gigafactory is part of the fresh redesign for Erangel. On top of this, players can expect new firearms, a new vehicle, as well as a change to the Royale Pass that will award players faster.