Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'PUBG Mobile' update adds a self-driving Tesla Model Y

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 9 days ago

PUBG Mobile probably isn't the first game you'd expect to have an electric vehicle tie-in, but it's here all the same. Krafton and Tencent Games have rolled out a 1.5 update for the phone-focused shooter that includes a raft of not-so-subtle plugs for Tesla and its cars. Most notably, you can find a Model Y on Erangel that can drive itself when you activate an autopilot mode on the highway —not that far off from the real Autopilot mode.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Tesla Roadster#Tesla Semi#Pubg Mobile#Pubg Mobile#Tencent Games#The Pubg Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
CarsPosted by
Forbes

Tesla Model Y Is Hot But The Chevy Bolt EV Is A Steal: Deals Alert

As new EVs go, the Chevy Bolt is a steal. Meanwhile, Tesla continues to raises the price on its best-selling models. The Model Y is indisputably the hottest electric car in the U.S., with Tesla posting record sales in the second quarter for the Model 3 and Model Y combined. The Bolt also showed strong U.S. sales in the second quarter after ranking as the third best-selling EV in the first quarter behind the Model Y and Model 3.
Carsinsideevs.com

US-Made Tesla Model Y Now Comes With Bioweapon Defense Mode

The Chinese-made Tesla Model Y caused quite a stir when it launched earlier this year equipped with a large HEPA filter enabling a dedicated Bioweapon Defense Mode. That’s because those features were previously reserved for the Model S and Model X, and Elon Musk said at one point that the large HEPA filter could not be fitted to the Model 3 because it would take up most of the frunk. Since the compact electric sedan shares its platform with the Model Y, it was reasonable to assume that the crossover would not get the feature either.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Audi Will Show Tesla How Self Driving Is Really Done

Now that all-electric models like the Audi e-tron GT and e-tron SUVs have been launched, the German luxury and technology brand is shifting some focus towards an even more challenging goal: self-driving cars. Rivals such as Tesla are investing significant amounts of time and money in this realm and Audi has no intention of falling behind. But safety remains a touchy subject for autonomous cars.
EconomyRedorbit.com

Tesla Releases Cheaper Model Y in China

In a bid to address slumping sales in China, Tesla has releases a less expensive vehicle known as the Standard Range (SR) Model Y. With government subsidies, the SR Model Y starts at ¥276,000 ($42,589). Tesla’s website says that deliveries of this cheaper version of the Model Y will begin in August. The original Model Y cost ¥347,900 ($53,700), but the price reduction makes the SR version eligible for government subsidies for electric vehicles that cost less than ¥300,000.
Carswmleader.com

Tesla delivers ‘Full Self-Driving’ beta version 9

Tesla began sending out over-the-air software updates for its long-awaited “Full Self-Driving” beta version 9, the definitely-not-autonomous-but-certainly-advanced driver assist system. As promised by Elon Musk, the software update (2021.4.18.12) began uploading after midnight on Friday, giving thousands of Tesla owners who have purchased the FSD option access to the feature,...
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

Self-Driving Car Startup With Tesla, Google Roots To Go Public

Self-driving car startup Aurora will go public by merging with special purpose acquisition company Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY) after rival Waymo scored a big funding round. The proposed transaction values Aurora at $11 billion. It will provide the startup with $2.5 billion in cash to fund growth. It should...
WorldCNET

Tesla Model Y Standard Range lives on in China

Tesla has a new Model Y for China, despite a string of controversies around the country banning its electric cars from military and state sites for security reasons. And it's a pretty familiar EV to those of us in the US, because it's the Model Y Standard Range reborn. Reuters...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Tesla’s Finally Releasing Beta v9 Full Self-Driving Saturday

Elon Musk has finally set a date for the release of the first Full Self-Driving car. Although the release date has changed several times over the last months, it seems it’s finally here. On Saturday, July 10th, the world (or a few select beta testers, anyway), will see Tesla’s first Full Self-Driving car. The new software will be installed in Model S, Model X and Model 3 cars.
Carstorquenews.com

Tesla Model Y Long Range Is Taking Over Europe

We have breaking news of accelerating number of orders and improved delivery estimate times in Europe for the Tesla Model Y Long Range. This car is going to take over Europe!. A Tesla Model Y Long range customer gave us a recent tip that their delivery of their Tesla Model Y long range vehicle is set to be delivered in August instead of late 2021. This is encouraging news and is in line with Tesla starting to export more of their made in China Model Y vehicles to Europe.
EconomyPosted by
Tom's Guide

Tesla Model Y is coming back — but there’s a catch

Tesla is, by and large, the king of the electric car industry right now. Not only are its cars luxurious and desirable, the cheaper models are also relatively affordable compared to similar-specced electric cars. And there’s the Supercharger network to consider. But Tesla doesn’t stand still, and things change all...
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 9.0 enters early access

When it comes to using beta software, it doesn’t matter what the software is used in. You always expect the software to not work as expected at some point. While having a computer crash or a smartphone not make calls isn’t catastrophic, beta testing software for fully self-driving vehicles by the public is somewhat concerning. Tesla is reportedly rolling out an early access program for the Full Self-Driving Beta 9.0 software.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Tesla doesn’t advertise, unless it’s a weird PUBG Mobile tie-in

After years of choosing not to advertise its cars like traditional automakers, Tesla has finally created an ad — sort of. The latest update coming to PUBG Mobile has Telsa cars and a Gigafactory that players can interact with. This includes a Model Y that can self-drive itself on in-game...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

PUBG Mobile 1.5 update: APK and OBB download links for Android

PUBG Mobile’s patch 1.5 update is here with a lot of huge changes to the battle royale game. The biggest of these is the new Evo Ground mode, Mission Ignition. It’s currently live in the game until Sept. 6. In this, a technology and energy company DynaHex has made a lot of transformations to the Erangel map. These have been done to use the map for scientific research.
Video GamesPosted by
Android Police

PUBG Mobile 1.5 packs an entire Tesla Gigafactory into its latest update (APK Download)

It's been two months, but it would appear that it's time once again to check out the latest patch for PUBG Mobile. Tomorrow marks the release for patch 1.5, and it brings with it a host of changes, including a new design for Erangel that revolves around futuristic tech, and so Tesla (the car company) has managed to sneak its way into this new high-tech theme, which is why a Tesla Gigafactory is part of the fresh redesign for Erangel. On top of this, players can expect new firearms, a new vehicle, as well as a change to the Royale Pass that will award players faster.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘PUBG Mobile’ Version 1.5 Ignition Update Releases Tomorrow for iOS and Android with the Tesla Collaboration, Customized Firearm Settings, Royale Pass Changes, and More

If you update between July 9th and July 16th, you can earn 2888 BP, 100 AG, and the Victorian Maiden Backpack (3d). Mission Ignition begins from July 9th and it will go on until early September featuring many experiments done to Erangel. Pochinki is now Transit Center, Georgopol is now Port of Georgopol, School is now Tech Center, and more. Mission Igntion includes dynamic elements like lifts, automatic doors, moving platforms, HyperLines, an Air Conveyor, and more. On the same day, the Tesla collaboration begins with the Tesla Gigafactory appearing on the map letting you activate all switches on the assembly lines to start car assembly and build a Tesla Model Y.

Comments / 0

Community Policy