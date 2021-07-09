Cancel
VA Cerner rollout price tag climbs to $18.5B

By Hannah Mitchell
beckershospitalreview.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price tag of the Department of Veteran Affairs's Cerner EHR rollout could go up another $2.5 billion, according to a July 7 report by the Office of the Inspector General. The cost was originally budgeted at $10 billion, then got a 60 percent increase to $16 billion. Now it could need a bump of $2.5 billion to account for IT infrastructure updates, the report said.

