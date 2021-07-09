Magnolia Network Adds Documentary Anthology Series ‘Hi I’m’ To Launch Slate

Joanna and Chip Gaines were known to make houses into homes on their hit HGTV show Fixer Upper for years. They’re still doing it, albeit on their very own (slightly scattered) Magnolia Network. However, it seems that the dynamic duo had to find an equally ingenious method to make their family of seven less like “robots” when it comes to phone time. They ultimately did, and now the mom and dad of “Farmhouse Chic” are sharing their golden rule – and it's kind of amazing.