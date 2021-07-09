Magnolia Network Adds Documentary Anthology Series ‘Hi I’m’ To Launch Slate
EXCLUSIVE: Chip and Joanna Gaines’ joint venture with Discovery, Magnolia Network, continues to spruce up its launch slate with a documentary anthology series, Hi I’m. Magnolia will debut two episodes of the series on July 15. Hi I’m tells the story of individuals overcoming extraordinary challenges, and choosing to use their experiences as motivation to reach their life goals. The first episode, Hi I’m Black, follows a 14 year-old who seeks to graduate high school and attend college despite a traumatic brain injury. The episode is produced by One Chameleon Entertainment in association with Rabbit Foot.deadline.com
