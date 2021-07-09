Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Trump reportedly mad at 'annoying' Kimberly Guilfoyle over Eric Greitens job

By Eric Ting
SFGate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer first lady of San Francisco Kimberly Guilfoyle raised some eyebrows when she decided to take a job with controversial Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens, and former President Donald Trump is reportedly "openly griping" about his son's girlfriend and her new line of work. Politico reported in its Friday morning...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Missouri Senate#Gop#Wall Street Journal#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Gaetz reaches for Trump lifeline

The campaign committee for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has enlisted a crew of prominent Trumpworld figures as he seeks re-election amid scandal and possible legal jeopardy, records reviewed by Axios show. Why it matters: For a Republican in a party still dominated by the former president, little conduct could surpass...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Biden admin sends Trump's showerhead rule down the drain

By mid-December 2020, things weren't going well for Donald Trump. He'd lost his re-election bid; his efforts to nullify the results were failing; his country was struggling with a brutal COVID surge; and his weak public standing was deteriorating further. The Republican did, however, get one piece of news that...
POTUSNBC News

Banker convicted of bribery for plot to land Trump administration job

A former Chicago bank executive was convicted Tuesday in a scheme to arrange $16 million in loans for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in exchange for a high-level position in the Trump administration. Stephen Calk, the former CEO of The Federal Savings Bank, was found guilty of financial institution...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Why the GOP is keeping Trump bubble-wrapped

Nicole Hemmer is an associate research scholar at Columbia University with the Obama Presidency Oral History Project and the author of "Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics." She co-hosts the history podcasts "Past Present" and "This Day in Esoteric Political History" and is co-producer of the new podcast "Welcome To Your Fantasy." The views expressed in this commentary are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Guilfoyle signs up with Greitens — and incurs Trump’s wrath

ANTITRUST THE PROCESS — “Biden’s assault on monopolies launches Friday,” by Leah Nylen: “The White House is scheduled to issue an executive order Friday to promote competition throughout the U.S. economy in the most ambitious effort in generations to reduce the stranglehold of monopolies and concentrated markets in major industries.
POTUSWashington Times

Trump launches broadside against Milley over ‘coup’ reports

Former President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary broadside against the general he named to head the Joint Chiefs of Staff, denying a new book’s reports that a “coup” was being discussed in the wake of the 2020 presidential election and saying he would not have wanted Gen. Mark A. Milley at his side if he had been planning one.
Missouri StatePosted by
The Hill

Giuliani to stump for Greitens in Missouri

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R) is set to campaign for former Missouri governor and Senate candidate Eric Greitens on Saturday. An invitation tweeted out by Greitens on Wednesday bills the event at the Once Upon a Time Ranch in Robertsville, Mo., as a “grassroots rally” featuring Giuliani, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik and Veterans for Trump co-chair Jessie Jane Duff.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
POTUSWashington Post

'Did Donald Trump lose?’: A revealing Fox News interview leads to a challenging question for its host

It is an accomplishment to be a Fox News host who is notably more supportive of Donald Trump than his peers, but it’s an accomplishment that Pete Hegseth has attained. During Trump’s presidency, Hegseth was reported to speak with Trump regularly, advocating for a presidential pardon for several service members who were accused or convicted of war crimes, advocacy Trump heeded. Hegseth, who conducted an on-air interview with Trump that overlapped with a campaign rally for the then-president, was at one point rumored to be in the mix for a Cabinet position.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.

Comments / 2

Community Policy